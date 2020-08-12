Everson Griffen Finds New Home with the Dallas Cowboys

Long-time Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has found his new home and it's with the Dallas Cowboys.

Griffen, 32, will join the Cowboys after spending the last ten seasons with the Vikings. After a successful 2019 campaign that featured eight sacks, 41 tackles, and an interception, Griffen opted out of his contract to enter free agency.

The reason for opting out was purely based on money. Griffen still had a contract that included $43 million more to be paid out over the next three years. Minnesota was not going to pay that contract in that form and would have looked to restructure the deal or release the veteran in hopes of bringing him back.

From reports from Darren Wolfson of KSTP in the Twin Cities, Minnesota was interested in bringing back Griffen. A "competitive offer" was on the table, but the Cowboys were able to jump in and grab the defensive end.

Dallas was able to secure Griffen on a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Griffen will join the Cowboys and play on the other side of stud defensive end, Demarcus Lawrence. Dallas also signed defensive linemen Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy this offseason.

Throughout his NFL career, Griffen has played in 147 games totaling 258 tackles, 86 tackles-for-loss, 74.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He was drafted 100th overall (4th round) by the Vikings in the 2010 NFL Draft.