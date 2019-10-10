Ever Get Mad and Want to Smash Something? There’s a Place to Do It Now

Brian Bahr/Allsport, Getty Images

As human beings, we all have our various levels of tolerance. Some can handle a lot and others tend to have a shorter fuse.

But, let's face it, at some point a person just blows a gasket. That's when it would feel good to smash something.

Let's focus on a specific group of people now who can really lose it over simply watching a game. Sports fans want to see their team win. But when things don't go right, it can cause anger. That's when you need a special room to go to.

In Philadelphia, you can go into the Wells Fargo Center’s Disassembly Room and smash some dishes, take a sledgehammer to a TV and unleash your rage upon everything in sight.

That’s right. The Wells Fargo Center has unveiled the first-ever rage room in a major professionals sports arena.

The rage room allows fans and guests to let out some stress by breaking, smashing and crushing items inside of the brand new Disassembly Room.

I remember how dad used to yell at our TV when the Twins were losing. Mom had to close the the screen windows so the neighbors didn't think we were fighting.

 

Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top