The Minnesota Twins continue to mash and continue to win all while staying in first place in the AL Central by a lengthy amount.

Even though the Twins keep winning, tickets to Twins games on the secondary market continue to be very inexpensive.

On StubHub, some Minnesota Twins home games have tickets starting at just $9.

While most home games have tickets starting at $15 or higher, there are games against the Rays in June, A's in July, Braves in August and Indians in September all listed under $15 per ticket.

Some of that has to do with opponents and days of games, but my guess is those will go up if the Twins continue to play World Series caliber baseball.

So now may be a good time to plan a trip to Target Field and get some tickets on the cheap while they still last.

This season is making up to be a memorable one for the organization and its fans and if you are one of those fans or just a fan of baseball, a Twins game is a good option this Summer.