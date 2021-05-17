Even in Title Defeat, SDSU Won Big This Spring

We all wondered many things about the idea of a Spring football season and those questions were valid considering the ever-changing landscape of this pandemic.

Now that the season came to an end on Sunday, many are reflecting on what was one of the most unique seasons ever to be played at any level.

The questions of was it worth it, will it affect the Fall season, and does it count the same, are all being tossed around this Monday.

I'm not sure the answers to all those questions for every team that played this Spring, but I can tell you with certainty, it was definitely worth it for South Dakota State.

Even in defeat on Sunday in the National Championship game to Sam Houston State, the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team won this Spring!

Not only do the Jacks return all but one player for the Fall, they are a household name more so now than ever and the experience they received will be invaluable over the next few years.

There were clearly hurdles for all teams, but SDSU didn't have one player test positive for COVID, they won the Missouri Valley Conference title and were 10 seconds away from a National Championship... All that sounds like a WIN to me.

This team should be proud of themselves, John Steigelmier should be proud of the job he did this season and the community of Brookings should be very proud of this football team as well.

I would assume that the Jacks will be sitting right at that No.2 spot when the preseason rankings come out with their eyes on redemption this Fall.

For more information on the Jackrabbit football team, their roster, and news surrounding the program, you can visit their website.