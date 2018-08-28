If you’re a little rusty on the first season of American Horror Story , now is the time to begin a rewatch. Everyone is going to be back for the eighth season, AHS: Apocalypse ; seriously, like, everyone , including Evan Peters ‘ ghost, Tate Langdon.

We knew Peters would be back for the upcoming Murder House and Coven crossover – what’s a season of AHS without him? – but we didn’t know he’d be playing two roles. On top of a mystery character who will be the grandson of Joan Collins’ character, Peters will also reprise his moody teenager / ghost / school shooter from the first season. Ryan Murphy announced the news by sharing a photo of Peters back in costume as Tate on Instagram:

Tate. Happy to be home. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 28, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

AHS fans will remember Tate as the ghost Taissa Farmiga’s Violet fell for in the first season, a ghost who also murdered his classmates in an upsetting school shooting and also raped her mom, Connie Britton’s Vivien Harmon, while wearing the Rubber Man suit. Vivien then gave birth to their son, Michael Langdon, aka the Antichrist, who Jessica Lange’s Constance raised. It makes sense that we’ll see Tate again. Britton and Dylan McDermott’s Harmons will be back, and Apocalypse will also feature an adult version of Michael , played by Versace actor Cody Fern.

Murphy also revealed the first photo of Emma Roberts back in costume as resurrected Coven witch Madison Montgomery. Surprise b… you know the rest:

We still don’t know many plot details about AHS: Apocalypse , but Murphy teased that the season will take its subtitle very literally, saying, “The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins.” All your faves will be back, with Sarah Paulson reprising Billie Dean Howard and Cordelia Foxx, as well as a third unknown woman teased in a promo video , and Jessia Lange returning for the first time in ages. Other returning cast members include Farmiga, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, and all the Coven witches , along with Stevie Nicks (!).

AHS: Apocalypse is back September 12.