Evacuation in Rock Valley, Iowa Due To Flooding

Several blocks in Rock Valley, Iowa are being evacuated.

According to KSFY TV the mayor of Rock Valley Kevin Van Otterloo has issued a state of emergency for the city.

Recent rains has caused rising floodwaters.

Churches have been designated within the city as emergency housing shelters. Over a dozen square blocks in Rock Valley have been evacuated.

KSFY reports that the Rock River is expected to crest at 21.5 feet which is the second highest crest in recent history.

Emergency personnel from Orange City, Hull, and Sioux center have been dispatched as a back up to assist in flood relief.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.

See Also: