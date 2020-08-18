Dell Rapids St. Mary had to start making some phone calls following the cancelation of their game against Estelline/Hendricks. They found a new opponent.

Estelline/Hendricks was forced to cancel their Week 0 and Week 1 games due to COVID-19 according to Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader. The cancelations took out games against Dell Rapids St. Mary (Week 0) and Alcester-Hudson (Week 1). The decision was made in accordance with the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals were left without an opponent for about 12 hours or so. According to the SDHSAA website, the Cardinals were able to secure a road game at Florence/Henry on August 21. Florence/Henry is a 9AA team while Dell Rapids St. Mary is a 9B team. They later confirmed the new game on twitter.

The SDHSAA has released a new document for teams that details out open opponents for each week of the season in the event that more cancelations or postponements would occur.