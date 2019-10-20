ESPN will be bringing their famous College Gameday to Brookings South Dakota this Saturday for the annual Dakota Marker game.

This marks the first time that College Gameday will make its way to South Dakota State, having previously making their way to Fargo and NDSU.

The expectation is there will be huge crowds in Brookings so you are going to want to make accommodations to get there early.

College Gameday airs on ESPN every Saturday morning during the college football season from 8am to 11am central time.

According to GoJacks.com, the location of the show and more information on the festivities will be announced throughout the week when more details come out.

Kickoff between No. 3 South Dakota State and No. 1 North Dakota State is 2 p.m. Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Tickets are still available and can be found on SDSU's website.