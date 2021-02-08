ESPN MLB Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at 58

Amid all the excitement of the Super Bowl, the sports world and ESPN family were dealt a blow as MLB reporter Pedro Gomez passed away at the age of 58.

ESPN also issued a statement after receiving the news of Pedro Gomez passing away.

I loved the home run chase amid all the controversy and Gomez was there every second along the way.

He would go on at ESPN to cover so many stories throughout the sport, but his trip back to Cuba with Major League Baseball a couple of years back may be the moment I remember the most.

Unfortunately, we lost a great one in Pedro Gomez, but we will be able to remember so many great moments in baseball because of his coverage and dedication to the sport he loved.

