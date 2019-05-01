ESPN Finalizes Monday Night Football Crew for 2019

The 2019 Monday Night Football crew is set. ESPN made the announcement on Wednesday that Booger McFarland will join Joe Tessitore in the booth.

The open spot became available when last years color analyst, Jason Witten decided to come out of retirement and rejoin the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, this decision will not come without some critics and it isn't so much to even do with McFarland himself. There was a push from many fans to get longtime NFL punter turned analyst, Pat Mcafee to join Tessitore, but clearly, ESPN went in a different direction.

McFarland is no stranger to the ESPN Monday Night crew as last year he served as an additional in-game reporter on the "Booger Mobile" which cascaded up and down the sidelines.

In addition to Tessitore and McFarland in the booth, Lisa Salters will be the on-field reporter and John Parry will be the officiating expert for 2019.