ESPN College Gameday is Coming to Minnesota This Week

The Big10 football season is scheduled to start this Saturday, October 24 and things will start off with a bang for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

ESPN College Gameday is coming to the University of Minnesota this week as they will open up their Big10 schedule against the Michigan Wolverines.

Fans will be joining the show virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing attendance restrictions, but all the hosts except Lee Corso will be on site.

This is the second time that ESPN College Gameday is visiting the University of Minnesota as they made the trip last year for the Minnesota-Wisconsin game.

Minnesota lost that game to the Badgers and the Gophers are hoping for better fortunes this time around.

This is a Top 25 matchup as Michigan enters the game ranked No. 19 and the Gophers come in at No. 24.

Game time is set for 6:30 PM central time on ABC as the Wolverines and Gophers grab the primetime spot on Saturday night.

