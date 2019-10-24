ESPN College GameDay: Everything You Need To Know

The where, when and how's are all being addressed as the city of Brookings and South Dakota State University prepare for thousands of fans for the annual Dakota Marker game with North Dakota State University this Saturday.

And, the big show prior to kickoff is ESPN College GameDay live from the South Dakota State University College Green located near the Coughlin Campanile. The broadcast airs from 8:00 AM -11:00 AM on ESPN

Parking and transportation details have been finalized with shuttle service beginning at 5:30 AM from the Swiftel Center/Larson Ice Arena parking lots.

If you normally use Medary Avenue or North Campus Drive on Jackrabbit game day you will need to make other plans. Both of those routes will be closed. Your best bet is to use the shuttle.