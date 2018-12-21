This past week on Overtime we auctioned off a ton of great sports memorabilia that we have gathered over the years as a benefit for the Children's Inn. The response from the Sioux Empire was amazing!

Through the many events that we host and attend, we tend to pick up a lot of different items to give away for charity events and put to a good cause. This year we decided to give back to the community by donating every penny of our on-air studio auction to the Children's Inn of Sioux Falls.

Thanks to you and the community, we have raised a total of $2,760 to the Children's Inn in just five days! We appreciate everyone for calling in and placing bids! Representatives from the Children's Inn in Sioux Falls will join us on Overtime at the beginning of the year for the check presentation.

You can still help! The Miracle on 41st Street continues at the Empire Mall until Christmas Eve. Drop off new and unwrapped toys in the Macy's wing. You can also have your Christmas gifts wrapped at their gift wrap booth. All proceeds from the Miracle on 41st Street benefit the Children's Inn.

We wish you a great happy holiday season and look forward to another great year of Overtime on ESPN 99.1!