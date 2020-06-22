‘Eskimo Pie’ Ice Cream Bars to Change Its Name

Looks like we can add one more product to the ever-growing list of brands that are re-thinking their name in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation.

Dakota News Now is reporting late last week, the company that owns Eskimo Pie announced they plan on changing the chocolate-covered ice cream bar's name and marketing after being in existence for nearly a century.

Expect a run on those delectable summer treats in stores starting immediately upon that word. I'm sure people will want to start stocking up on the high profile ice cream bar for any collectible value it may have in the future.

Eskimo Pie now joins other racial stereotyped brands like Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s Rice, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, and other products that are currently re-thinking their branding, marketing, and packaging in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death has triggered a series of nationwide protests that have helped to spawn branding and marketing changes on a great number of products throughout the country at the moment.

According to the Dakota News Now story, Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Eskimo Pie's parent company, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, the U.S. subsidiary for Froneri said in a statement “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory. This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people's values.”

What are your thoughts on the matter, are the moves being made by the companies that own products like Eskimo Pie, Aunt Jemima, and others warranted, or are the decisions being made an overreaction to the turbulent times we find ourselves in right now?

Source: Dakota News Now