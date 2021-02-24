Escaped SD State Inmates Free Since 2020 Are Back In Custody

Two South Dakota inmates who have been on the run since last year are back in custody today.

Authorities from the South Dakota Department of Corrections say that Joseph Davis was arrested in Arkansas. He walked away from the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without permission on September 4, 2020.

Get our free mobile app

The second inmate, Seth Boocock, was arrested Tuesday in Sioux Falls, according to Dakota News Now. He and three other inmates walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center in November.

Dakota News Now reports that Davis was serving a sentence for drug-related charges and Boocodk was in for assault charges.

Each inmate now faces a Class 5 felony for second-degree escape. South Dakota law says leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Source: Dakota News Now