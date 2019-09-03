Erik Jones Wins NASCAR at Darlington Raceway

The Labor Day weekend turned out to be an interesting one for NASCAR racing, mainly due the weather. Also, the racing on the track was quite dramatic.

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway was scheduled for a much earlier time than what it actually ran. It even went so late, the race didn't get done until Monday in the wee-hours of the morning.

It was nearing 2:00 AM Monday morning when Erik Jones claimed the victory in the race that was delayed for almost four hours. The real story of the win, is that he held off very strong competition from Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

This all comes after Jones took over the race lead from Larson just after a restart on lap number 283. The race had been halted a few laps prior for a big pile-up in turn four.

After Jones got out front, he had to deal with Busch, who was a strong contender, getting within a car length at one point. But it all ended for Busch after rubbing the outside wall and cutting a tire, but he held on for third place.

Larson went by him for the runner up spot. See where your driver finished.

Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin all had great runs in the early part of the race, but they all got wiped out by the massive pile-up mentioned earlier.