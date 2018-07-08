The racing was wild Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The race was scheduled for 160 laps but it actually ran eight laps longer due to two overtimes. There were 40 cars that started the race but only 20 of them were running at the end.

There were two major crashes during the second stage of the race that took out most of the field. When that happens, many times it opens the door for an underdog to win.

And that's exactly what ended up taking place, but he did it in style. Erik Jones passed the reigning series champion, Martin Truex, Jr. on the backstretch of the final lap and held on to win by .125 seconds. The final lap was the only one Jones led in the entire race.

And you can definitely say he earned the win also because of his comeback. Jones ended up a lap behind due to damage he received on his race car when he was caught up in a multi car wreck on lap 65.

This marked Jones' first victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career. At the checkered flag it was Truex in second, AJ Allmendinger ran third, Kasey Kahne came home fourth after leading 17 laps, and Chris Buescher ran fifth. See where your driver finished.

