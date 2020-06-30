Eric Kendricks Named Second Best Linebacker in the NFL

Eric Kendricks has been consistently great throughout his NFL career while flying under the radar of the rest of the league. Not anymore.

CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough recently ranked the top-ten linebackers in the NFL. Now, he did follow some rules. Wagner-McGough specified that specialized pass rushers do not count towards his linebacker rankings. Guys like Khalil Mack and Von Miller don't make this list. His list focuses more on the traditional linebacker. These rankings are looking towards the 2020 season instead of basing everything straight off of the past.

With that being said, and with Luke Kuechly's retirement, Wagner-McGough made the easy selection for the top spot. Seattle's Bobby Wagner has been named as his top linebacker in the NFL entering the 2020 season. He mentioned that Wagner was the top linebacker in the league by a wide margin.

In second place is Minnesota's Eric Kendricks. After being selected as a first-team All-Pro linebacker and another great season in 2019, Kendricks has solidified himself as one of the best at his position. Wagner-McGough says that he expects no dropoffs from Kendricks in his production in 2020 and he will help the Vikings cover the losses of the recent departures on the defensive side of the ball.

Kendricks was listed ahead of other great linebackers like Darius Leonard, Demario Davis, and C.J. Mosley.

Through his career, Kendricks has totaled 532 tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss, two fumbles, and two interceptions. He was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.