Eric Eidsness Leaving South Dakota State for Northern Illinois

South Dakota State will be with a new offensive coordinator next season as Eric Eidsness is set to become the new offensive coordinator at Northern Illinois.

Eidsness has been with South Dakota State since 2011 and has worked his way up from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Since 2015, he has served as associated head coach.

During his time at SDSU, Eidsness coached talents such as Taryn Christion, Jake Wieneke, and current Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. His offenses guided SDSU into the FCS playoffs each year from 2012-2017.

Eidsness is now on his way up the coaching ranks and will be joining the FBS. Huskie Unleashed is reporting that Eidsness is expected to become Northern Illinois' new offensive coordinator. The Argus Leader's Matt Zimmer has confirmed that Eidsness is leaving SDSU for the job.

Northern Illinois participates in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The team is coming off of a MAC Championship in 2018 and an appearance at the Boca Raton Bowl. Northern Illinois went 8-6 overall.