Epic Super Bowl Matchup With Brady and Mahomes Set For Tampa

Super Bowl LV is set after a fun Championship Sunday and the fans of the National Football League are in store for a dandy on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both won on Sunday setting up what could be one of the greatest matchups of all time.

Tampa upset the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the early game in which Tom Brady tossed three touchdowns and three interceptions, going 20-36 and passing for 280 yards.

Brady advances to his tenth Super Bowl and will be looking to win his seventh ring.

As much as there was a joy for Bucs fans, there was plenty of disappointment for Packers fans who now see Aaron Rodgers fall to 1-4 in the NFC Championship game.

In the late game, the Bills jumped out to an early 9-0 lead before seeing Kansas City take control and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year with a 38-24 win.

Mahomes had a big day, throwing for 335 yards, completing 29 of 38 passes, and tossed three touchdowns.

There will be a million storylines leading up to Super Bowl LV outside of the quarterback matchup but it will clearly be the focal point.

Fans should be in store for what should be a game for the ages and both teams will most likely deliver on a Super Bowl to remember.

The Super Bowl will take place in Tampa, FL on February 7 and can be seen on CBS with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz broadcasting the game.

For more information on the Super Bowl, both teams, and news surrounding the National Football League, you can visit their website.

