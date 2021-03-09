Enjoy This Gorgeous Day Before the Rain Comes

High temperatures for most of us will be in the 70s this afternoon. We may set a few record-high temperatures today. It will be a little breezy, too. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Clouds will start to increase this afternoon and evening, as well.

Tonight a change begins as we drop down to 41 for the low temp. And then staying cool.

A strong cold front will start to slide through the region tonight bringing big changes to the forecast. Highs Wednesday will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s in the north to the mid-40s in the south. That cold front will also bring a chance of some rain returning to the tri-state area, as well as some snow for parts of central and northern South Dakota. Most snow accumulation will be minor, but we may see a couple of pockets of some higher amounts, especially out west. Any snow should swap to rain during the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now