Ending the Toilet Paper Over/Under Debate
It's hard to argue that this 124-year-old patent that really does settle this debate.
Hotels seem to agree. When is the last time you entered a hotel room and the paper was in the under fashion? Never, right? They're always in the over - sometimes with a fancy triangle formed so you can see it better.
And believe it or not, Wikipedia even has a page dedicated to this mystery!
Some of the comments were golden when the Farmer's Almanac asked readers for their opinions. 80% were in favor of the over style.
They also had some great feedback. Here are a few:
Over, because Grandma said so and you don’t talk back or question Grandma. – Jessica C.
Check the original patent for toilet paper. It was designed to go over. If you go under you are just wrong. – Dale C.
So yeah, it's totally over. In our house with teenagers, we're just happy when a new roll is placed on the spool at all. Because you know...teenagers.
