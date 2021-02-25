END IT Movement, Shine A Light On Slavery Day

Did you know there are more slaves in our world today than at any other time in history? That's the question that is asked in an article from PR Newswire. Today is the 9th Annual Shine A Light On Slavery Day.

It should sicken you that another human being can force another into slavery. Taking them against their will and using them to profit. Do you have a big red marker? Then draw an X on the back of your hand in support of the END IT Movement.

There are missing people, many children, all over the world right now that need to be rescued. South Dakota is one of many states in the country that signed on to the END IT Movement. Just last year the South Dakota State Legislature passed and Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1047 to put these reforms into effect.

“People are not for sale in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “Fighting human trafficking has been a priority of mine for years, and it will remain a priority of my administration moving forward. This bill takes important steps to protect our state from the horrors of human trafficking, crack down on traffickers, and provide for victims through expanded services and resources.”

The PR Newswire report indicates that forced labor and sex trafficking is an estimated $150 billion per year industry.

And to make matters worse President Biden on Wednesday canceled Operation Talon, the program that former President Trump put in place at removing convicted sex offenders living in the United States illegally.

The fight is on. Just this week a group of men were arrested and charged in a northern Minnesota human trafficking ring.

To learn more about human trafficking in our area reach out to Call To Freedom.