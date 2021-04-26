Encore Drive-In Night Features Bon Jovi at Verne Drive-In

When the sun sets at dusk on Saturday, May 22, the Verne Drive-In will come alive with a special encore concert by Bon Jovi. The series is part of Encore Drive-In Nights and should prove to be quite popular with rock fans.

This concert from Bon Jovi was specially filmed for audiences in a drive-in movie setting. You can stay in your car or get out to dance. Either way, this looks like a fun night. It will be shown in 300+ drive-in theaters on May 22 with the closest to Sioux Falls being the Verne Drive-In. If you're up for a road trip, Gregory South Dakota's drive-in will also feature the event.

Get ready to Drive-In and Rock Out with Bon Jovi on May 22. Hear Bon Jovi classics such as "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Bad Medicine," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Runaway," "Livin' On a Prayer," and "Lay Your Hands on Me."

