Empire Mall to Reopen Tuesday under Reduced Hours

Beginning early next week, the city of Sioux Falls will take one step closer towards a degree of normalcy.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Empire Mall plans to reopen its doors again to the public starting Tuesday (May 5).

According to Simon Properties, the parent company of The Empire Mall, the mall will initially be operating under modified hours once they re-open. The operating hours will be 11:00-7:00 PM Monday-Friday and Noon to 6:00 PM on Sunday's.

The mall has been closed since Wednesday (March 18) due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota News Now reports the mall will operating under some fairly stringent safety protocols that are being laid out by Simon Properties. Mall employees will be screened, and any employee who is sick will be required to stay home from work. In addition, both employees and mall patrons will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines put forth by the CDC.

The Empire Mall also plans to limit the occupancy rate to one person per 50 square feet of space. The food court area will also have limited seating capacity.

Source: Dakota News Now