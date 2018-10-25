Empire Mall to Host ‘Mall-O-Ween’ on Halloween Night

If the elements or the thought of all the creeps roaming the streets on Halloween night has you spooked about taking your kids out trick-or-treating, worry no more. The folks at the Empire Mall are running to your rescue.

KSFY TV is reporting that "Mall-o-ween," hosted by the Empire Mall is the perfect alternative to ensure your kids will have a safe, friendly, environment to trick-or-treat in on Halloween night.

The spook-tacular event takes place in the Center Court of The Empire on Halloween from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Ghosts and Goblins of all ages are invited to put on their best costumes and roam the mall in search of candy from participating retailers.

According to KSFY , kids over the age of 12, are not allowed to wear masks, and their costumes must be family friendly and appropriate. Sorry gang, but it looks like you'll have to leave your Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees masks at home.

In addition to handing out candy, the mall will also have the opportunity to take Halloween-themed photos and enjoy crafts on Mall-o-ween night.

Source: KSFY TV