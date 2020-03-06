O'Gorman's Emma Ronsiek has been named Gatorade South Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

Ronsiek becomes the first girl from O'Gorman to be selected for the Gatorade award. The Creighton basketball recruit helped lead the Knights to an undefeated 20-0 regular-season record and the top-seed in the upcoming SoDak16 and state basketball tournament. Ronsiek has been a starter for O'Gorman since her freshman season, and recently broke the all-time O'Gorman school record for most points in O'Gorman girls basketball history. This season, Ronsiek has averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game.

She joins a great list of players from South Dakota to be honored with the award including recent winners Madysen Vlastuin (2018-19, Lennox High School), Paiton Burckhard (2017-18, Aberdeen Central High School), Myah Selland (2016-17, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket), and Brianna Kusler (2015-16, Aberdeen Central High School).

Each year, Gatorade selects both a girls and boys player of the year in each sport. The award recognizes athletic achievement along with players having high standards in the classroom and in the community. More information on the Gatorade Player of the Year can be found here.

Ronsiek will lead the Knights into the SoDak16 round on Friday (3/6/20) against Douglas. If the Knights win, they will be the top seed at the upcoming Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app