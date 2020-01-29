Emma Ronsiek entered this basketball season 184 points behind Jayne Even for most points in O'Gorman girl's basketball history. 11 games later and she now holds the record.

Following an 18 point performance in a win over Rapid City Stevens on Saturday (January 25) afternoon, Ronsiek entered Tuesday night's (January 28) game against Tea Area needing 20 points to set the all-time mark.

In the early fourth quarter, Ronsiek drained a three-pointer for the record. Play on the court was stopped and the bench swarmed Ronsiek to congratulate her.

Ronsiek currently sits at 1,229 career points with a minimum of ten games left this season (nine regular-season games, one SoDak16 game). She helped the Knights win a state championship during her freshman season, and has led the team to the state tournament over the last two years. O'Gorman currently is 11-0 this year and ranked first in the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.

Following graduation, Ronsiek has committed to play college basketball at Creighton.