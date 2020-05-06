Emergency Unemployment Benefit Extended

With thousands of people in the South Dakota workforce displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Labor and Regulation has some good news. The department is extending the time it accepts claims for an additional 13 weeks.

With businesses closing, limiting hours or downsizing their employee numbers, those who are out of work as a direct result of COVID-19 may qualify for this unemployment assistance provision provided under the CARES Act. PEUC became payable for the week ending April 4, 2020, and ends the week ending Dec. 26, 2020.

The weekly benefit amount under PEUC is the prior weekly benefit amount plus the additional $600 weekly.

With unemployment a top concern for South Dakotans, non-agricultural businesses are feeling the crunch during this pandemic in a different way thanks to wet weather.

NewsCenter1 reports that low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can be obtained that offset economic losses because of diminished revenues that were caused by excessive moisture and flooding in certain South Dakota counties.

The loans are for small businesses that are dependent on farmers or ranchers who suffered from losses due to excessive amounts of flooding and other disasters in South Dakota.