Emergency Shelter Opens in Dell Rapids

In partnership with local emergency officials, the American Red Cross is opening a shelter for people impacted by flooding in the Dell Rapids area.

Anyone affected by flooding can go to the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids located at 701 Orleans Avenue in Dell Rapids for a safe place to stay. Red Cross disaster workers will also provide food, water and comfort items to community members.

The Red Cross is working with emergency officials to support the community and will continue to provide assistance as needed. Red Cross disaster assistance is free and available to all.

Spring brings a variety of conditions that can include heavy rains, severe weather, and rapid snowmelt that can increase your flood risk. Here are some helpful tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

Avoid Flooded Areas – The National Weather Service reports that nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or drive through water covered roads. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

Turn Around, Don’t Down – Turn around and find another route if you come upon floodwater, rapidly rising water or barricades. Barricades are put up by local officials to protect people from unsafe roads. Driving around them will put you and your vehicle occupants at risk.

Create an Emergency Preparedness Kit – Pack a first aid kit and essential medications, non-perishable food, bottled water, maps of the area, flashlights and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries. Include essential legal and identifying documents in your kit in the event that you must quickly evacuate.

Heed News Reports - Listen to your local radio and TV stations for updated flood information. Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice as flooding can be unpredictable.

Source: Gretchen Hjelmstad-American Red Cross