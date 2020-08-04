Emergency Pop-Up Blood Drive Will Be This Thursday

The Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls is holding an emergency pop-up blood drive this Thursday at Scheels.

Dakota News Now reminds area residents that these pop-up blood drives have been a regular occurrence since the COVID- 19 pandemic first hit in March.

The Community Blood Bank has been hosting these pop-up blood drives to help keep the supply up during the pandemic. There aren’t as many events going on to have the community blood bank buses out to collect blood donations, so these pop-up blood drives are necessary.

If you'd like to donate blood, the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls is asking you to sign up in advance before you arrive at Sheels. A number of spots are currently available between 10 am and 5 pm this Thursday.

The event is being called the "All Sport Emergency Pop-Up Blood Drive" and will be held at the Sioux Falls Scheels, located at 2101 West 41st Street.

There will also be a Blood Drive in Brookings on Thursday. The Sioux Falls Regional Bloodmobile will be accepting donations at the Brookings Hospital parking lot from 7:30 - 11 a.m. and 12:30 - 3 p.m.

For more information call 696-8048, visit their website, or Facebook page.

Note: All donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Anyone who is donating blood is asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat before coming in. It is also asked that you bring a valid driver's license with you.