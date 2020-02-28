EmBe’s Lunchtime Learning Series About ‘Nurturing Resilience’

EmBe's mission is, and always has been, to empower women and families in order to enrich lives. It probably should go without saying, that nurturing people in their daily lives and pursuits, plays an integral role in the quest for empowerment.

To that end, EmBe is offering its "Nurturing Resilience" series. It is described as "a series of four lunchtime learning sessions" for women. Lunch will be served along with interesting speakers and relevant topics at the Museum of Visual Materials (500 N. Main Avenue) in downtown Sioux Falls.

Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 and the event will end at 1 PM. Tickets are $15 and are available online now.

Thursday, March 12, is the first session and will feature Rana DeBoer, who is the Chief Culture officer for the city of Sioux Falls. She will share her use of BAM (breathing awareness meditation) for managing stress and "living a full and healthy life".

The remaining sessions will be on June 25, September 24, and December 10.

For more information, see EmBe online, on Facebook, or call Stephanie Haggin at 605-681-8341.

