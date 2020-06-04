EmBe’s ‘Boutique By Appointment and Bags’ Still Has Openings

EmBe is a place of empowerment and transformation, for women, for children, for families, and for our community. In good times, and times like we're having lately, EmBe strives to educate, innovate, nourish, inform, support, and care.

However, to keep the programs and services available to the community, and thriving, it is imperative to return support to EmBe. They've announced a brand new event that will give women the chance to refresh their wardrobes and make a donation toward the programs at EmBe which in turn will support other women.

"Boutique By Appointment" is going on now and will run through Saturday, June 13. Monies raised by this event will support the Dress for Success, EmBe's Women's Leadership, and Tapestry Women's Career Network programs.

When you make a $25 donation online, you'll receive a link to schedule a one-hour shopping session at the Dress for Success Boutique in Sioux Falls. When you arrive, you'll receive an accessory grab bag, and, a bag that you can stuff with as many clothes and shoes as you can. Need another bag? No problem. For another $20, you can fill another one!

There are a few things to know about this event:

You can sign up for a one-hour shopping appointment, not as a group, individuals only. You may not bring guests with you.

Only 10 shoppers per hour will be allowed in the boutique

Masks are required for all guests and staff

Staff will sanitize the boutique between appointments

You will not be able to try on clothing items

There will be no access to restrooms

If you'd rather stay home, you can still donate. For $30, you'll receive a link to a personal style quiz, and a personal shopper will use your answers to choose an outfit for you, add an accessory, and then you can pick up your Boutique Bag curbside during the event.

For more information see EmBe online, on Facebook, or call 605-336-3660.