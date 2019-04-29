EmBe Community Fun Run 5K and Celebration This Weekend

EmBe's mission is all about empowerment, of women, of children, and families. On the path to that goal, EmBe provides support, education, and opportunity. EmBe offers affordable programs and services to enrich the lives of the people it serves.

For women, this includes the Dress for Success and Ink Your Dreams programs among others. For children and families, the list is a long one, from licensed childcare and preschool to before and after-school and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, babysitting classes, camps, swimming lessons, and more.

The EmBe 5K Community Fun Run is an integral part of three of the activity programs for children, Girls on the Run, Let Me Run and Heart and Sole. This celebration of goal achievement is coming up on Saturday, May 4, 10 AM, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Kids involved in all three of the above-mentioned EmBe programs join in this joyful culmination of all their hard work, with community members also invited to participate. You can register online , or the day of the event, (beginning at 8:30 AM). Adults can save $10 by registering online prior to race day. All participants receive an EmBe 5K t-shirt

If you'd like to help with this great event, volunteers are also needed to register people, encourage runners along the route, sell commemorative race t-shirts and more. For more information, go to EmBe online , on Facebook or call 605-336-3660.