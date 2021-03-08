EmBe Celebrating International Women’s Day with Virtual Trivia

EmBe is celebrating National Women's Day to honor a legacy of 100 years of empowering women and families to lives of purpose and fulfillment.

To do this they have chosen a fun route, by putting together a virtual trial event tonight, March 8. You can log in tonight at 6:55 PM. The game goes until 8 P.M. and only the first 95 people to log in will be allowed to play and you can do that via their Zoom link.

Playing as a team makes it easier to answer the questions. That way the knowledge you might be short of in one subject, someone else on your team might have. But you can also play solo if you're a Jeopardy-level trivia whiz.

Three lucky participants will win Dress for Sucess boutique prizes at the end of the game. Other door prizes include:

$25 gift cards to Josiah's Coffeehouse, Swamp Daddy's, or Oh My Cupcakes.

A free week pass to EmBe's Aquatics program

A three-piece costume jewelry set from the Dress for Success Boutique

There are so many ways you can support the Dress for Success program. Of course, there is donating clothing and other items for the boutique. The bad news is that due to COVID-19, donations are only accepted by making an appointment. The good news is that currently, all the appointment slots are full.

However, you can still make a contribution to the program by making a monetary donation or become a volunteer.

For more information, see EmBe or Dress for Success online, on Facebook, or call EmBe at (605)-336-3660 and Dress for Success at (605) -610-0665.