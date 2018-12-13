Email Bomb Threats Sent to Sioux Falls Businesses

An investigation is underway regarding multiple emailed bomb threats in Sioux Falls.

On Thursday afternoon, (December 13) email threats were sent to businesses and schools from an unknown source saying currency had to be sent or their location could explode. The email came from an individual demanding $20,000 in Bitcoin or an explosive would be detonated at their building. No suspicious devices have been found and all of these emails appear to be from the same person.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says the e-mails may have been a hoax. "At this point, it appears as though this is a scam involving scare tactics," said Clemens. "Similar email scams have been reported in several states across the nation."

If you receive one of these emails and no suspicious package/device is found, call 367-7212 to make a phone report. If there is a suspicious package or device, call 911 immediately.

If you have tips regarding any crime in Sioux Falls, you can report them anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire, by providing details on their website or by calling 367-7007.