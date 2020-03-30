South Dakota's total of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise as the state has now gone over the century mark.

Eleven new cases of the disease have been confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health. That brings the total count to 101 positive tests for coronavirus in the Mount Rushmore State.

Minnehaha County has three new cases up to 28. Lincoln County has one new case for a total of four.

Of the eleven new cases, seven of them were male and four of them were female.

