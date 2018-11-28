Electricity in Some States Soon to Be Generated by Pigs

The world's largest pork company is teaming up with a major energy provider to turn pig manure into renewable natural gas.

Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy have teamed up to trap methane from hog waste and convert it into power to heat homes and generate electricity.

The joint venture will initially operate in North Carolina, Virginia, and Utah, and is scheduled to start late next year. Whether the idea eventually makes it to this part of the country remains to be seen.

Growing up on a farm, my Grandpa used to always say that pig poop was "the smell of money." Or, I guess, in this case, the smell of power. Who knew? I guess Grandpa was right!

Source: ABC Radio News