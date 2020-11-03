Election Day: What You Need to Know

Today is Election Day for South Dakota and the nation as we head to the polls to choose either incumbents or new leaders. And as in past elections when the weather plays a factor for people voting, today will be exceptional with highs near 75. Could we see a record-high voter turnout too?

Here in South Dakota, there are key decisions to be made. According to Dakota News Now, we will be following how voters will treat future marijuana laws in our state. And, who goes to Congress. Democrat Dan Ahlers is challenging incumbent Republican Mike Rounds for one of South Dakota’s two seats in the U.S. Senate. In the House Republican Dusty Johnson’s sole challenger is Libertarian candidate Randy Luallin. Democrats did not field a challenger in this race.

Sports wagering has been placed on this year's ballot. On the Secretary of State's website the amendment would change the state’s constitution to allow sports wagering in Deadwood.

If you look at the numbers there are 650 candidates who are running for local and district offices in the state of South Dakota this year.

If you haven't done your homework on this election you have until 7:00 PM today to vote. Find your polling place before you go.