Elder Abuse Case Involves Alaska Man and South Dakota Victim

If the plan was taken to its ultimate conclusion, there could have been hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen. In any event, the damage for the Minnehaha County victim was substantial, but not totally devastating.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced an indictment by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury that claims an Alaska man partially succeeded in scamming an elderly resident of a lot of money. The press release indicated that the suspect had designs on stealing around $700,000 and had swiped about $40,000 before the realization occurred that something was amiss.

In the indictment, 49-year-old Kent Lee Tompkins of Sterling, Alaska is alleged to be the proprietor of a bogus collection agency through which he deceived his victim. Tompkins faces one count of attempted aggravated grand theft by deception which is a class 2 felony along with two counts of grand theft by deception which is class 4 felonies.

The maximum penalty for the three charges would be over 32 years in prison and a combined $65,000 in fines. Tompkins is presumed innocent until proven guilty.