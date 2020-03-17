El Riad Shrine Postpones South Dakota Circuses

Dakota News Now is reporting the El Riad Shrine circus has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Shrine's board of directors has delayed the circuses in Sioux Falls, Chamberlain and Mitchell.

The board says in a press release, “The safety of our Nobles, their families, and the public is our highest concern. We are carefully reviewing the guidance provided by our local governments and the South Dakota Department of Health. “

All coupons will be honored when the circus is rescheduled.

