Eight Inmates Ran From Same Prison Housing A COVID-19+ Inmate

Update 3/25: Three more South Dakota inmates who walked away from a minimum-security unit have been captured.

Dakota News Now reports Carly Schoneman, Alice Richards, and Kayla Lamont were apprehended in Pierre Wednesday evening, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Authorities are still looking for 25-year-old Philomene Boneshirt and 25-year-old Sylvia Red Leaf.

Update: Three of the eight escaped inmates are back in custody. Kelsey Flute, Jordan Wakeman and Pamela Miller were taken into custody Tuesday on the Crow Creek Reservation, according to the Department of Corrections.

Original Story:

Dakota News Now is reporting that eight missing inmates escaped from the same facility where one inmate was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Monday night, the inmates left a minimum-security work center at the Women's Prison in Pierre without authorization.

On Tuesday, March 24, Gov. Kristi Noem said the South Dakota inmate who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was being held at the same facility in which the escaped inmates were housed.

The inmates walked away from the facility just hours after state health officials announced a South Dakota inmate had tested positive, Dakota News Now is reporting.

Noem said the inmate who tested positive is currently in isolation. Authorities are trying to determine if she had contact with the inmates who escaped.

Noem said nine inmates initially escaped, but one has since been recaptured.

The remaining missing inmates include: (updated 3/25)

Philomene Boneshirt, 25

Sylvia Red Leaf, 25

If you see these inmates, do not approach them. Call your local police department.

