Eight Big10 Teams Land in the AP Top 25

There isn't one great team in the Big 10 Conference but there are at least eight teams that are really good.

On Monday, eight teams landed in the AP Top 25 with Maryland being the top-ranked team from the conference at No. 9.

AP Top 25 Poll

Team Record 1. Kansas 26-3 2. Gonzaga 29-2 3. Dayton 27-2 4. Baylor 25-3 5. San Diego State 28-1 6. Kentucky 24-5 7. Florida State 24-5 8. Seton Hall 21-7 9. Maryland 23-6 10. Louisville 24-6 11. Creighton 22-7 12. Duke 23-6 13. Oregon 22-7 14. Villanova 22-7 15. BYU 24-7 16. Michigan State 20-9 17. Auburn 24-5 18. Iowa 20-9 19. Ohio State 20-9 20. Penn State 21-8 21. Houston 22-7 22. Virginia 21-7 23. Illinois 20-9 24. Wisconsin 19-10 25. Michigan 18-11

Some college basketball analysts believe the Big 10 may get upwards of 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Even though the Big 10 could get double-digit teams into the big dance, it doesn't guarantee a championship.

With the likes of Gonzaga, Duke, Dayton, San Diego State, and Kansas all looming, the path to a title will be tough for the Big 10 even if they send ten teams dancing.

Kansas remained No.1 in the country for another week and have solidified themselves as a stable force atop the AP standings.