I love it when people get creative when they take a simple fundraiser, Egg My Yard, and turn it into a FUNdraiser. It looks like they're doing just that in Lake Andes South Dakota. I noticed on a recent Facebook post that Kristen Maynard had posted on the Lake Andes Area Buy/Sell/Trade page;

Egg My Yard! Let us take the Hassel out of your Easter Egg Hunt. We will hide candy filled plastic eggs in your Yard.

I thought this was a pretty neat idea. If Kristen and her friends worked here at the radio station, we would make sure she had a role in the Promotions Department. They took what can be a same old, same old fundraiser and put a timely Easter Twist on it.

Many times, area schools have an After Prom party set up by parents. Those are for good reason too. It helps to keep students safe with a party to go to after prom. If your community has one, make sure you do your part in helping fund their efforts.

In the meantime, hats off to Kristen and the crew in 'Lake' as they call it, or Lake Andes as they get set for prom.

By the way, the ad read;

Egg My Yard!

Andes Central After Prom Fund Raiser

All the fun without the hassle. Have us hide candy-filled Easter Eggs in your yard for your Easter Egg Hunt. Delivering April 2nd through April 4th!

25 Eggs for $20. 50 eggs for $35 and 100 eggs for $50. email Kristen.maynard@k12.sd.us to place an order. Orders are due by March 26, 2021, and please indicate if any food allergies.