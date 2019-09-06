Well, this is enough to put people with a fear of clowns on edge. A single red balloon was found floating around the publisher Argus Leader's building Friday morning. The balloon had "I [heart] Derry" printed on it - a reference to the Stephen King classic film It.

So, do we have a prankster in our midst or a warning of creepy clown sightings coming to Sioux Falls?

Or is it a publicity stunt for the horror film It: Chapter 2, which coincidently opens Friday? My money is on this one but until I know for sure, I won't be jogging at night anytime soon - especially by the storm sewers.