Eduardo Escobar Gets Three Doubles, Minnesota Twins Lose 4-1

After a great game on Saturday the Minnesota Twins dropped the series finale against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday 4-1.

Twins got on the board early with Eduardo Escobar adding to his major league-leading total with a career-high three doubles in the game to give him 30 on the season.

Now if you like the numbers when it comes to baseball check this out. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com covering the Twins, Minnesota's record for doubles in a season is 47, set by Justin Morneau in 2008. Escobar also became the first Twins player with three doubles in a game since Grossman on May 31, 2016. Escobar's 30 doubles through 68 team games is the second most in club history behind Chuck Knoblauch's 31 in 1994.

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi worked five innings in the loss.

After a day off today the Twins open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday with right-hander Jose Berrios getting the start at 7:10 PM on Information 100 KSOO.

See Also: