Eastern Sioux Falls Hit with Multiple Reports of Vandalism

Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend investigating multiple reports of vandalism on the city's east side.

KSFY TV is reporting the incidents took place on both Saturday and Sunday, (September 21 and 22) in an area between East 15h Street and Gordon Drive.

Several homes and vehicles were targeted in those neighborhoods.

Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Public Information Officer, told KSFY, there were a total of six separate reports throughout the weekend. Vandals used pieces of rocks and concrete to break out home windows in the area.

According to KSFY, there were also reports of tires being slashed on three different vehicles in the same vicinity.

At this time, Sioux Falls police do not have any suspects associated with the crimes. However, they do have one person in the area that saw a group of teenagers canvasing the neighborhoods during the time of the incidents.

Should you have further information regarding the weekend acts of vandalism, you're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of Sioux Falls at 367-7007.

Source: KSFY TV