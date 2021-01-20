The East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual banquet at the Sioux Falls Convention Center this March.

This year's banquet will take place at the Convention Center on March 20, 2021. Pre-registration is highly recommended to help make the event as safe and healthy as possible. The event will feature live and silent auctions and many different raffles throughout the night. Over 20 guns will be on hand to give away too!

Some of the items that will be on hand for the live auction include Minnesota Vikings tickets, Cal Klien Custom Knife, Jewelry, Mark Anderson original art, Silencer Central suppressor, and more.

The social hour begins at 5:30 with the dinner to follow at 6:45. A single ticket for the event (membership plus dinner) is $65. There are also options for couples, and corporate/group outings. Those interested in the raffle are also able to do so ahead of time.

To purchase tickets for the dinner and raffle, along with checking out the list of items on the auction, click here. Registration is again encouraged ahead of time and walk-in registration will only be granted in some instances.

