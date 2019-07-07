Earthquake Makes Backyard Pool Into Wave Pool

The Ridgecrest Earthquake on Friday shook California and Nevada pretty well. It also made pools cooler for a few seconds.

A video posted to Youtube shows a backyard pool getting turned into a miniature wave pool by the quake.

Another video taken 370 miles away from the epicenter near Bakersfield shows a pool that has water splashed out of it by the quake.

I've never experienced an earthquake and I don't want to. But it's still really cool to see what nature can do, when it doesn't end in devastation.