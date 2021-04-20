Earth Day Clean-Up at Sertoma Park & Big Sioux

For Earth Day, you and your family can lend a hand to do some spring cleaning. The Sertoma Park Clean-Up will take place this Thursday, April 22. Thousands of families enjoy our parks each day and keep our jewels shining. Volunteers are needed to pitch in and help tidy up.

According to the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department and Helpline Center, you are asked to gather at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls this Thursday from 2:00-3:00 PM.

Make sure you have a pair of work-type gloves. And, your not-so-nice footwear. Trash bags will be provided.

Get our free mobile app

All volunteers will be thanked with two free admissions to the Butterfly House & Aquarium.

And if you still have the energy a second event will take place on Saturday, April 24 for the Big Sioux River clean-up. Along the river, there will be six local businesses coordinating six different sites.

You'll be thirsty after this so Remedy Brewing invites all volunteers to the debut of their new Big Sioux Brew.